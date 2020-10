MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dr. Jill Biden was visiting Lackawanna County Monday night.

She was taking part in a drive-in car rally at PNC Field that began at 7 p.m. Cars began pulling in as early as 4:30 Monday afternoon. Many of them were decorated with Biden/Harris signs.

Biden was here to talk about registering to vote and the importance of voting early. Monday was the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania.

