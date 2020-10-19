Jill Biden visiting Lackawanna County to encourage early voting

Jill Biden speaks after her husband Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during a bus tour stop, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Mason City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Jill Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania Monday, encouraging voters in the commonwealth to register to vote, and take advantage of early voting.

According to the Biden campaign, Mrs. Biden will speak alongside local candidates and teachers about what is at stake for working families in the upcoming November 3 general election.

The drive-in rally will take place at PNC Field at 7:00 p.m. Monday. Mrs. Biden is also expected to make a stop in Bucks County to discuss the important role women have in this presidential election.