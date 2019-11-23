JFK Assassination Anniversary

(WBRE/WYOU) — It was 56 years ago Friday that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.

There have been at least 1,400 books, many movies and countless articles written about the JFK assassination and the aftermath. Kennedy was shot and killed while riding in an open motorcade in Dallas, Texas.

The nation was in grief over the death of the young president. He was only 46 years old. Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested for the crime, but was shot and killed two days later while being transported out a Dallas jail.

