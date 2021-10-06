Jessup first responders add pink to ambulances for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

One group of emergency responders is calling attention to the cause. Jessup Hose Company Number 2 added a pink stripe to their ambulances for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It’s something they’ve been doing for more than five years. They plan on continuing the tradition for years into the future. Chief Jim Anderson says cancer awareness is something that hits close to home to many volunteers in the company and this is their way of raising awareness in the community.

“This type of it touched their lives in one way, shape, or form or another so it is just a really big deal to get out there and it does hit home for a lot of people when they see it,” Anderson said.

According to cancer.org, American women have a one in eight chance of developing breast cancer. Also, more than 280,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year.