Jessup family ready for Halloween with decorated house and yard

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s almost time for the candy to be handed out with Halloween just days ahead. One family has gone all out with decorations since the pandemic began.

The Munley family on Mary Jo Drive in Jessup puts the prolific horror icons on display right in their front yard. Freddy Krueger, Michael Myer, as well as Beetlejuice light up the chilly fall nights.

The displays began at the start of the pandemic when many people were not trick-or-treating. They say they try going bigger every year.

“We love having trick-or-treaters at our house and we are looking forward to this Halloween and each year we like to add a little more excitement to the holiday. We try to do a little bit more every year,” Logan Munley said.

It took three weeks for the spooktacular display to be put together.