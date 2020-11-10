Jersey Shore Area School District chosen for Connected to Learn Program

JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Jersey Shore Area School District is one of 17 districts statewide chosen to participate in Connected to Learn program.

The program aims to provide better connectivity, broadband and access to learning for district students. It includes funding for more assistive technology, such as tablets and hot spots, but also new ways to reach students with connectivity issues.

The state is collaborating with Pennsylvania PBS to include datacasting, which uses over the air TV signals to get educational content to students on their computers in areas without internet.

