Jerry Sandusky files federal appeal

(WBRE/WYOU) — Former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky is appealing his child sexual abuse convictions to federal court.

Sandusky is asking the court to do what state courts have not done – either grant him a new trial or release him from prison. The 75-year-old claims his 2012 trial was tainted.

Sandusky says his former lawyers didn’t have time to prepare and the legal team made several mistakes. A state court ruled earlier this year mandatory minimums were improperly applied in his previous sentencing.

He is slated to be re-sentenced in a state court next month.