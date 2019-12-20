Jermyn decides on new borough flag

JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A borough in Lackawanna County is raising its community pride to new levels.

Jermyn is doing something not many communities around here have done. It will soon have its own flag to hang next to the state and American flag.

Community pride will now fly high in the borough of Jermyn, as council voted for a flag to represent its hometown. The cross represents the birthplace of first aid, which is Jermyn, and includes a red heart. It was designed by Amy Ryczak.

“I liked how the cross and the heart and cross were kind of mixed together. I really enjoyed the layout,” Isabella Brown of Jermyn said.

The borough held a contest where residents as young as 10 years old submitted different designs with the hope to be named the winner. They received multiple submissions from a handful of people and even had entries from non-residents.

“I love the town and I want my kids to grow up here. I want them to come back after they go to college and I want them to always feel like this is their home,” borough manager Dan Markey said.

Markey moved to Jermyn about 10 years ago. It was his idea to create a flag for the roughly 2,000 people in the borough.

“We have our state flag, we have our American flag. We have our Prisoners of War flag. And we fly a shade tree flag, I believe as well. I thought ‘wouldn’t it be something to for us just to fly on our own’,” Markey said.

Council agreed on the winning design on the condition that the winner change the red cross to green, which is the actual color of the first aid symbol. Showing how much Jermyn pride bleeds through the community.

The contest lasted about three months and Thursday was the last day to submit. Council hopes to have it up and hanging by springtime.