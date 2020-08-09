JCC Outdoor Marketplace continues

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a new spot to get local, farm-fresh food: the Freidman JCC in Luzerne County.

The JCC in Kingston hosted its second weekend of their outdoor marketplace. Local vendors were able to get out and sell their items from fresh produce to antique jewelry. The event started last weekend and a coordinator at the JCC says they have doubled vendors in attendence this week.

One organizer shared how, given the pandemic, it allows local businesses to keep doing business while keeping safe.

“This is a great way to still sell their products outside. We’re practicing social distancing, people are wearing masks.. So, they’re very excited because it allows them to keep doing their business each week,” senior resource and wellness coordinator at the JCC, Sharon Matylewicz, said.

The marketplace at the JCC is scheduled to be held each Sunday up until November 22nd.