Jail time, probation for ex-paralegal that stole client’s money

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A former paralegal, accused for stealing upwards of $80,000 from a client was sentenced to serve jail time on Wednesday.

Lauren Brigham of West Wyoming will serve between 6 and 18 months in jail starting September 8. She will also have to serve 10 years of probation and pay restitution.

Back in 2019, Brigham, a paralegal for the office of Debi Domenick, had power of attorney for John Jenkins, who is a homicide suspect waiting for trial. Jenkins is accused of cutting brake lines to his girlfriend Tammy Fox’s car who died as a result.

While Jenkins is in jail, Brigham was supposed to be taking care of his finances. According to a criminal complaint, Jenkins had nearly $160,000 dollars in his bank account. Brigham wrote $100 thousand dollars in checks to Jenkins’ defending Lawyers in the case, Domenick and Joseph Kalinowski for their defense work. However, in February according to the criminal complaint, Brigham forged Domenick’s signature on a three checks, amounting to $30000 which were deposited into Jenkin’s personal bank account.

Domenick told investigators that when she confronted Brigham she repaid the law firm $5000 because she had spent all the money in Jenkins’ account and could not pay the remaining $25000. The criminal complaint showed unauthorized charges dating back to November of 2018. Jenkins’s account was being used to pay for purchases online and in local stores.

These unauthorized withdrawals were linked back to Lauren Brigham. She turned herself in and was arrested on multiple felony theft charges.