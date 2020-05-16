J.C. Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

(WBRE/WYOU) — A major national retailer is the latest business casualty of the coronavirus crisis.

J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday. The retail chain operates nearly 850 stores, including one at the Wyoming Valley Mall near Wilkes-Barre. The reorganization plan calls for some of its stores to close, but which ones and when they will be shuttered was not immediately revealed.

J.C. Penney joins J. Crew, Neiman Marcus, and Stage Stores in filing for bankruptcy reorganization.