Watch Live: Ivanka Trump holds rally in Waymart days before election

WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Ivanka Trump is making a stop in Wayne County Thursday to headline a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waymart.

Ivanka Trump is expected to speak around 4 p.m.

Supporters packed the venue at New Leaf Farm in Wayne County ahead of the visit, while hundreds more were gathered outside in the rain.









Ahead of her trip to the commonwealth, Ivanka Trump said, “I look forward to being back in Pennsylvania to highlight how President Trump’s policies have positively impacted Pennsylvanians.”

Reporter Caroline Foreback will have full coverage of the event on later editions of Eyewitness News.