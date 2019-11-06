It is Time to Ring the Bells!

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) An Army of Bell Ringers will usher in the holidays outside local store-fronts.

The Red Kettles from The Salvation Army are coming back! Eyewitness News Reporter “Anja Whitehead takes a look at what’s new this year.

Jose Mendez is just one of the thousands impacted by services at the Salvation Army.

“They benefit from the funds and the meals, and the service, and everything else that Salvation Army is doing” Said Mendez.

The help wouldn’t be made possible without The Red Kettle Campaign held year after year during the holiday season.

“With The Red Kettle people think that just goes to support our Thanksgiving or Christmas effort but a good portion of those funds does go to Thanksgiving and Christmas but also to our other programs throughout the year,” Said Major Gilbert Parkhurst, Commanding Officer Salvation Army Monroe County.

This year to get more funds, the Salvation Army added a new cashless option. So all you have to do is hold your phone up to the scanner, scan your code, and donate.

“It’s challenging, and that’s one of the reasons we’ve lost income is because folks don’t carry as much cash anymore,” noted Major Gilbert

The Salvation Army is always looking for folks to ring the bell and bring in more donations.

“It’s amazing when you go out and you stand at the Red Kettle and you hear the stories of the folks who have been helped by the Salvation Army. So if we don’t have a kettle stand covered, then that’s income that we lose for the day, but it’s also the income we lose to support our programs throughout the year” said Major Gilbert

Volunteering can be life-changing and change the lives of others.

“I’m so grateful for the people that go out and stand to bring the money in. It really helps and I’m glad I’m a part of it,” said Helen Dunning, Welcoming Sergeant East Stroudsburg Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday.