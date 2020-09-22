Issues with Luzerne County ballots spark investigation

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An issue with mail-in ballots in Luzerne County is now being investigated by federal officials.

According to a press release from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office, they were notified about an unstated issue with a “small number of mail-in ballots” received by the county’s bureau of elections.

After consulting with the United States Attorney’s Office and a county investigation, federal authorities have assumed the lead investigative authority over the incident. Luzerne County detectives are assisting the investigation which is still in its early stages.

At this time, it is still unclear what the issue with the ballots is or how many have been affected. However, the district attorney’s office says they are “confident that it will be successfully resolved so it will not have an impact on the integrity of the election process.”

The Luzerne County District Attorney‘s office, as well as the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections advise the public that only one application for a ballot is needed. The Pennsylvania Department of State website can be used to check the status of your ballot.

Any issues regarding mail-in ballots or any other election related matter, can be directed to the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections or the Pennsylvania Department of State.