Issues regarding short-term rentals in Monroe County

(WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly 28 million people visited the Pocono region in 2018 and many stayed overnight at hotels, resorts, and short-term rentals.

However, there are issues with the short-term rentals because many boroughs and townships have different regulations regarding them. Some have even banned the practice. The Pocono Mountains Association of Realtors formed a task force to help educate local governments on the issue.

The task force would like to see a model ordinance on Monroe County’s planning department’s website so the laws don’t vary from one township to another.

“Cause people don’t understand when they come to buy a house here, they don’t realize that they’re standing here and the rules are this and they stand over here and the rules are that. Something a little more uniform would be very much ideal,” Short Term Rental Task Force member Lisa Sanderson said.

The group also has support from the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. They say there aren’t always enough hotel rooms available to meet the demand.