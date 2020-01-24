Irv Lebowitz passes away

(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a massive blow to the local Jewish community in the Wyoming Valley.

It was announced that Irv Lebowitz passed away after falling ill some time ago. He was heavily involved with the Jewish community throughout the region. Irv was also the godfather of state representative Aaron Kaufer.

“He was, literally, someone who had a major impact on the children here growing up and at the JCC for generations. Uncle Irv was literally my second father and I think there’s a lot of people who feel that way,” Kaufer said.

Lebowitz’s funeral service is set for 10:30 Friday morning in Hanover Township with an intimate gathering in Plains Township to follow. Eyewitness News will have more in the coming days about the man nicknamed ‘The Fox’ by friends and family.