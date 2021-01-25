IRS warns of new phishing scam for stimulus payments

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The IRS is issuing a warning: new con artists coming for your second stimulus payment.

A special agent for the IRS criminal investigation says scammers are using phishing emails and text messages, appearing to be from a government agency, to try to steal personal information, and money.

They say people most likely to fall for it are those who have not yet received an economic impact payment through direct deposit. All it takes is one link for scammers to have access to your personal ID and money.

“It will say, ‘We could not get you your money because we don’t have your bank account info, It doesn’t cost them that much money and it’s very successful because all they need is a cell phone or a laptop and they can send out thousands of fake emails,” IRS criminal investigation special agent Brian Watson said.

It’s important to remember, the IRS does not send unwanted text messages or email and the agency will never demand payment.