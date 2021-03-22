IRS: Teachers can add PPE to list of deductions

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Tax season is in full swing, and this year, some filers are able to total up coronavirus related deductions.

The IRS says personal protective equipment could be added to the list of deductions for teachers. That includes items such as face masks, disinfectant, disposable gloves, and sanitizer.

Other potential deductions are tape, paint or chalk that may have been used to outline social distancing in schools or classrooms.