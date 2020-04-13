IRS begins stimulus check deposits

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU) — Here’s some good news: tens of millions of Americans will get coronavirus stimulus payments by this Wednesday.

The first payments started being deposited Friday night, days ahead of schedule. In a tweet, the IRS wrote they will continue issuing the payments “as fast as they can.” The money is part of a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed last month.

Qualifying taxpayers can expect anywhere from $1,200 to $2,400, based on their income and filing status from 2019 and 2018. The treasury is expected to start making payments to Social Security recipients later this month.

Paper checks should go out starting in early May.