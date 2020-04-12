Irish Boxing Club spreads Easter cheer

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Irish Boxing Club held an Easter food giveaway.

The club handed out 550 meals to families this morning at Dickson City Hyundai. People started lining up at 9 a.m. and by 10 a.m. the line was two miles long on Scranton Carbondale Highway.

The giveaway was suppose to start at noon, however it started at 10 a.m. and was on a first come first serve basis.

They ran out of food by noon.

