Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus By The Numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Irish Boxing Club spreads Easter cheer

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Irish Boxing Club held an Easter food giveaway.

The club handed out 550 meals to families this morning at Dickson City Hyundai. People started lining up at 9 a.m. and by 10 a.m. the line was two miles long on Scranton Carbondale Highway.

The giveaway was suppose to start at noon, however it started at 10 a.m. and was on a first come first serve basis.

They ran out of food by noon.

Cody Butler will have more on this on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos