Irem Temple Restoration Project kicks off fundraising with live-streamed event

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Irem Temple Restoration Project was live on Facebook Monday afternoon as they kicked off their fundraising event to restore the temple. The event was held outdoors and in accordance with social distancing and masking guidelines.









They showed information that will be provided to those interested in donating. That includes types of donations and the benefits of each, some including naming part of the building. The packet also includes history of the temple, insight into the future plans of the temple and what that could mean for the community.

Speakers included PA State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, Irem Temple Restoration Project Board Member Dale Parmenteri and Irem Temple Restoration Project Board President Christian Wielage.

It’s facilitating a broader coordination amongst all the historical societies and museums and universities so that we produce first rate content that makes people actually want to come here, and then be impressed when they get here,” Wielage said.

The project has been ongoing for the last few years.

For more on this project, the Irem Temple Restoration Project has posted more information on their website.