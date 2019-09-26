iPhone 6 survives fall from plane, records entire ordeal

(WBRE/WYOU) — An iPhone that fell from a plane in flight was found a year later with a recording of the fall.

The phone’s owner was flying his plane over southern Iceland in summer 2018 to film a flood in the river. While filming, he accidentally dropped his phone out of the open airplane window.

Over a year later, he received a call from the landowner after someone found the phone. The landowner charged it and was able to get hold of the owner.

The iPhone 6 still works and the video from the fall is still on it.