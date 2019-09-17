Investigation underway into senior living center thefts

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway after several reports of thefts from patients at senior living centers in Luzerne County.

Some of the thefts happened to residents of Kingston Manor Personal Care Center and Highland Park Senior Living in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Police discover an enormous amount of valuables were pawned over the last three years.

Recently, police named Marlena Rejiak of Nanticoke as a suspect after she allegedly stole $500 from a patient who died at Highland Park.

She no longer works there.

Authorities are now looking for anyone else who may have been involved.