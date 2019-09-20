Investigation involving Brenda Jacobs continues

(WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation continues into a Lycoming County woman who disappeared 16 years ago.

Her remains were discovered in a Philadelphia storage unit earlier this week. The Lycoming County District Attorney says there have not been any charges pressed against Jade Babcock. Meanwhile, state police continue their investigation down the road in Montoursville collecting evidence.

State police sifted through coal earlier this week looking for any evidence of Brenda Jacobs. Her remains were allegedly kept inside the barn behind her now ex-boyfriend’s former parents’ house and covered with coal. Pennsylvania State Police received a tip. As part of that tip, police searched through a storage unit in Philadelphia and found remains of Brenda Jacobs.

“Relief! You have your theories. You have this and that. Now you have an answer. The kids have an answer,” a family member said.

The family member did not want to share their identity, but spoke about the discovery. 16 years ago, at the end of 2003, Jacobs went missing.

“You forget that it was 16 years because a year goes by, another year goes by and you don’t realize the finale and then it’s like, 16 years,” the family member said.

Jacobs’ remains are being investigated and could be connected to remains discovered along the Susquehanna River back in May. The Lycoming County Coroner says a positive identification has not yet been made.

“We are convinced that they are,” the family member said.

The Lycoming County District Attorney says developments in the case could come soon.