Investigation into fatal Dunmore fire ongoing

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police fire marshals and the Lackawanna County Assistant District Attorney Judy Prince returned to the scene of a deadly fire that claimed three lives early Tuesday morning.

Investigators spent hours sifting through the rubble looking for what initially sparked the flames that killed a mother and two of her children. To assist in the investigation, the Scranton Police have brought in an accelerant-detecting dog. State police have also requested the help of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The ATF worked alongside fire marshals to provide more resources to help locate the source of the deadly fire.

As of now, officials have not said where on the second floor the fire started. State police told Eyewitness News that flames were seen coming out of the exterior door on the second floor.

State Police also say the three people that died, as well as the three currently hospitalized, all lived in the third floor apartment. The second floor, where the fire started, was not occupied.





A memorial near the scene continues to grow.

Investigators will be back on the scene on Thursday. Cherry and Third Streets remain closed overnight as Dunmore Police continue to guard the fire scene.