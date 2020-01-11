Investigation into deadly Harrisburg helicopter crash

(WBRE/WYOU) — The FAA and NTSB are investigating a deadly helicopter crash near Harrisburg.

Two prominent business owners died Thursday evening when their helicopter crashed in the backyard of a Cumberland County home. First responders arrived on the scene to find the wreckage and a small fuel spill. A neighbor, who also works for our Harrisburg sister station WHTM described the moment the helicopter crashed.

“We all of a sudden hear the loud sound of the helicopter rotors going overhead spinning. And the engine sounded like it was in distress. All of a sudden, loud clang, then silence. And a couple of seconds later a loud thump. And I turned to my wife right there and I said ‘that’s a helicopter. It’s gone down’,” Keith Blaisdell said.

58-year-old pilot Mark Croce and 63-year-old Michael Capriotto were en route to Buffalo, New York from Washington, D.C. when the crash happened. No one on the ground was injured.