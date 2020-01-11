Investigation into deadly Harrisburg helicopter crash

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — The FAA and NTSB are investigating a deadly helicopter crash near Harrisburg.

Two prominent business owners died Thursday evening when their helicopter crashed in the backyard of a Cumberland County home. First responders arrived on the scene to find the wreckage and a small fuel spill. A neighbor, who also works for our Harrisburg sister station WHTM described the moment the helicopter crashed.

“We all of a sudden hear the loud sound of the helicopter rotors going overhead spinning. And the engine sounded like it was in distress. All of a sudden, loud clang, then silence. And a couple of seconds later a loud thump. And I turned to my wife right there and I said ‘that’s a helicopter. It’s gone down’,” Keith Blaisdell said.

58-year-old pilot Mark Croce and 63-year-old Michael Capriotto were en route to Buffalo, New York from Washington, D.C. when the crash happened. No one on the ground was injured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos