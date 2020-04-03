Investigation determines officer-involved fatal shooting was justified

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police determined the fatal shooting of a man by a Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department was a justified use of deadly force.

The shooting occurred Saturday, March 7th in the 9000 block of Dawn Lane in A Pocono Country Place, Coolbaugh Township. Police say Matthew Miller, 33, stabbed a woman multiple times in the shoulder and head area.

When police arrived on scene, they found Miller under a deck holding a knife. Miller ignored multiple commands to drop his weapon and proceeded to stab and slice at his neck. He then charged an officer from approximately 15 feet.

The officer proceeded to shoot at Miller, hitting him four times; twice in the right upper thigh and twice in the upper right shoulder/chest area. Miller was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono campus where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy found the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. He also suffered multiple sharp force wounds to the neck which appeared self-inflicted. Miller was found to have in his system metabolites for cocaine, marijuana, as well as the active ingredient for marijuana.

The circumstances, including the fact that Miller had just used a deadly weapon against the woman, was still in possession of a deadly weapon, refused to disarm despite repeated commands by the officer, engaged in extreme behavior, including stabbing his own neck, and then charged at the officer from a short distance away while brandishing the knife, required the exercise of deadly force against him.

As a result, the death of Matthew was justified.