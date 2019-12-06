Investigation Continues Into Chestnuthill Township Shooting

(WBRE/WYOU) — We are learning more about the young man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County.

The homicide has left many people in the community nervous. Many people have taken to Facebook to send condolences to the family of 22-year-old Dylan Beinert who was found shot and killed. He was someone his family says helped reunite lost pets with their owners.

State police carried out a computer tower and bags of evidence from a home on Silver Maple Road in Chestnuthill Township. It’s where 22-year-old Dylan Beinert and two others were shot late Wednesday night. Beinert died from his injuries.

“The public is not in danger at this point. This is an isolated incident. Nobody in the surrounding area is in danger at this time,” Trooper Anthony Petroski said.

Caution tape surrounds the house as state police continue to investigate. The sight was unsettling for William Staszewski. He is helping his mother move from New Jersey to the house across the street.

“This was definitely unexpected. This is not something you want to hear when you are moving into an area,” Staszewski said.

While state police work to uncover what led to this tragedy, we are learning more about the young man whose life was cut short. Dylan Beinert graduated from Pleasant Valley High School.

He and his sister were the administrators for the Monroe County PA Lost Pet Facebook page. His sister did not want to be on camera, but described him as a great kid who was the light of their lives. As Beinert’s loved ones cope with this loss, Staszewski hopes this shooting will prompt a stronger police presence in the neighborhood.

“I think the neighbors and I know I would definitely feel a lot more confident about my mom living in the area if that were the case,” Staszewski said.

His sister is also asking people to donate in Dylan’s memory to any animal rescue. The two others who were shot are receiving treatment at an area hospital. State police will remain at the home overnight to secure the scene.