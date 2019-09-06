Investigation begins into how a child was left on bus in Pittston Area School District

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway and lots of questions are being asked as to how and why a five-year-old boy was left alone on a school bus in the Pittston Area School District. The parents of the little boy are downright angry and they want answers.

“Anger. I’ve been shaking since then and it’s probably for the best that I’m at work today,” Frank Sartorio, father of the child left on the bus, said.

Sartorio says he simply could not believe what he was hearing: his five-year-old son Giovanni, was left alone on a school bus that was supposed to drop him off at the Pittston Primary Center Friday morning. His son’s mother called him and told him what happened.

“He forgot his snack. She brought the snack to the school and that’s when they informed us he never showed up for school. We found out he was still on the bus,” Sartorio said.

He was found about a half-hour later still on the bus in the parking lot of the Yatesville Bus Company on the Pittston Bypass.

“Whoever the bus driver is, he left my kid on the bus. What if it was 90 degrees out there today? What if it were 90 degrees and he’s stuck there all day and you don’t know it? This could have been a lot bigger problem than it was and it’s already a big problem,” Sartorio said.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation. I apologized to the parents,” district superintendent Kevin Booth said.

Booth promised to get to the bottom of it.

“I would also expect that we are going to have serious conversations with the bus company over the next few days for them to review their protocol, not only with this driver, with all of their drivers to make sure that this type of thing doesn’t happen again,” Booth said.

“We never want this to happen and we certainly don’t want it to happen again,” bus company manager Kim McGinty said. “We couldn’t see where he was. He was crouched down, not sure where he was.”

McGinty says the child was left on the bus despite a system in place, a protocol, in which bus drivers are forced to walk to the back of the school bus after it is parked.

McGinty also says the driver involved in Friday’s incident faces disciplinary action from the bus company. The superintendent of schools also tells Eyewitness News he has also referred the incident to its district police force to investigate any possible criminal wrongdoing on the part of the driver.