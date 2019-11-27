Interstate 81 busy as holiday travel begins

(WBRE/WYOU) — It is Thanksgiving Day Eve, one of the busiest travel days of the year.

More than 55 million people are expected to hit the highways this holiday weekend to meet up with family and friends. AAA says the hours between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. see the most traffic.

Traffic is moving fast and furious at this hour. Eyewitness News has a look at Interstate 81 in Wilkes-Barre Township near the Wilkes-Barre exit. Eyewitness News was out and about Wednesday and saw a steady build-up.

A steady increase of traffic on Interstate 81. We did not see any tie-ups, but it became quite obvious as the day moved into the midday hours that many folks were taking to the roadways to head toward their holiday destinations. We spoke to some of those travelers at the Dorrance rest stop in Luzerne County.

“It’s not bad at all. It’s been worse before. It’s been really smooth sailing,” David Felton of North Carolina said.

“So far so good. I know once we get up into New York into the beginning of Connecticut we are going to hit traffic the most,” Sherry Bower of Williamsport said.

“It hasn’t been too bad but I expect it to be worse. It was a lot worse last year,” Kelsey Bower of Williamsport said.