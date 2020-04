MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A violent wreck has a section of Interstate 80 closed in Monroe County.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes in Pocono Township near mile marker 297 just before 4:30 p.m.

State police are there and the Monroe County Emergency Management confirms the coroner was called to the scene.

An Eyewitness News crew is heading to the scene and we will provide more information as it becomes available.