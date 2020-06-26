Internal investigation into alleged misconduct by Schuylkill County Commissioner finalized

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Schuylkill County Commissioner is under internal investigation for alleged misconduct.

Schuylkill County Administrator Gary Bender confirmed to Eyewitness News that the Human Resources office along with County Risk Managers concluded an investigation into alleged misconduct by County Commissioner George Halcovage.

Bender says the report was finalized Thursday and brought to the other two commissioners Friday.

County officials expect to release more information next week.

Halcovage released a statement to Eyewitness News late Friday afternoon stating:

“I have been advised that several county employees have filed complaints with the County alleging that I engaged in misconduct and they have threatened to file lawsuits in court. I have not been permitted to review the complaints or provided details regarding those complaints. However, in general, I understand the complaints to allege sexual harassment and discrimination. I vehemently deny engaging in any sexual harassment or any type of discrimination whatsoever. I was asked to respond to questions as part of the County’s confidential, internal investigation of the complaints, and I have promptly and fully cooperated with the County’s investigation. I look forward to the conclusion of that investigation. Given the pending investigation and threatened lawsuits, I will not comment further. In the meantime, I will continue to proudly do the hard work necessary to serve the people of Schuylkill County.“

No criminal charges have been filed.

No criminal charges have been filed.