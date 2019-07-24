Interim Scranton mayor to be named Wednesday

(WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton City Council says they plan to name an interim mayor Wednesday.

Acting mayor Pat Rogan tells Eyewitness News council will be voting Wednesday afternoon for the new mayor. This comes after an hours-long public interview on Monday.

A wide array of candidates were interviewed one by one. Only one candidate that is a current city official is vying for the position, councilman Wayne Evans.

The interim mayor will serve for the rest of the year. Council officially has until the end of the month to select the interim mayor.

That person will serve until a new mayor is elected. A special election will be held in November.