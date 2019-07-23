Integra Home Counseling Helping People Find a Home

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) . Every year in the Poconos, companies ,and individuals come together to raise money for local non-profits.

The 16th annual Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser has raised more than 2.6 million dollars.

This year, the group chose five non-profits to help and throughout the week, Eyewitness News Reporter Brianna Strunk is explaining each organizations’ role in their community

Dayna Brooks and her husband were searching for an affordable house to rent.

They thought they found the perfect place — and contacted the property manager.

“We asked him if it was in Pleasant Valley School District because my kids are in Pleasant Valley and I didn’t want to pull them. He said yes,” said Dayna Brooks.

But after spending thousands to move in — they learned it was in a different school district.

They called the property manager again.

“He told me, well there’s nothing I can do,” said Dayna

Without a refund, the brooks had no more money to move.

They contacted Integra Home Counseling in Tannersville, NEPA’s only HUD-approved housing counseling agency.

“And we cover the five areas for HUD which are rental, pre-purchase counseling, post-purchase, foreclosure prevention, and homelessness counseling,” said Linda Gerkensmeyer, Executive Director Integra Home Counseling.

Integra prides itself on helping people through the entire housing process from start to finish. That includes budget counseling.

85-percent of those seeking *free* counseling are from Monroe County.

“Our affordable housing is in very short supply, and people are struggling,” noted Gerkensmeyer.

Integra connected the brooks with legal services, and loaned them money to move into their current house — in the *right* school district.

“They were really helpful,” added Brooks.

Now, the family finally has a place to make “home”.

With this year’s funding from the “16th annual Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser”, Integra will improve awareness of its housing counseling services.

Eyewitness News Reporter Brianna Strunk is once again emceeing the big event on Thursday, July 25th.

That’s when we’ll learn how much money all five non-profits receive.

Learn more about Integra Home Counseling LINK