Inspirational messages on display along local recreational trail

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A popular recreational trail in Luzerne County has taken on a new look during the coronavirus crisis.

Dozens of painted rocks with inspirational messages and artistic images have popped up recently along the Back Mountain Trail.







Two of the contributors are Jean Grube and her daughter, Clara.

They were inspired to make their own rock creations and place them along the trail.

We’ll explain why the project is so motivating to them and others tonight on Eyewitness News.