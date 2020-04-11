Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus By The Numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Inspirational messages on display along local recreational trail

Top Stories

by: Mark Hiller

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A popular recreational trail in Luzerne County has taken on a new look during the coronavirus crisis.

Dozens of painted rocks with inspirational messages and artistic images have popped up recently along the Back Mountain Trail.

Two of the contributors are Jean Grube and her daughter, Clara.

They were inspired to make their own rock creations and place them along the trail.

We’ll explain why the project is so motivating to them and others tonight on Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos