Inspectors search to discover the cause of Pocono Manor fire

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire Marshals are sifting through the rubble of last week’s massive fire at Pocono Manor searching for what sparked the blaze.

Bruce Henry who’s been apart of Monroe County Safety Center for nearly 20 years tells eyewitness News this is the biggest fire in Monroe County History.

“It’s without a doubt the biggest one I’ve ever seen. Up until now. Nothing on the magnitude of the structure fire up there,” Henry said.

The grand lady of the Poconos as it’s affectionately called has stood on the mountain top since 1902, with all the history written in the walls, it was devastating to see it crumble.

“It’s actually a shame because it’s on the national historic registery as a historic building. There’s only one big original hotels left in the county now and that’s skytop,” Henry said.

The owners vow to rebuild for the thousands who visit the Poconos each year.