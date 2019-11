MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An inmate is missing from FCI Schuylkill and U.S. Marshalls need your help locating him.

According to Skook News, 43-year-old Robert Shepard has been missing from the federal prison in Minersville since around 9:30 Friday night.

Shepard was sentenced to 13 years behind bars for drug distribution charges.

Anyone with information on Shepard’s whereabouts is asked to contact U.S. Marshals Services.