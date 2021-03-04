Infrastructure project to close lane in Wilkes-Barre beginning March 8

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Maintenance work by UGI will cause a lane closure in Wilkes-Barre starting next week.

According to a press release from UGI, the 500 block of North River Street between Maple Street and Chestnut Street will have a lane closure while maintenance work on natural gas facilities is completed.

The work will start at 6 a.m. Monday, March 8 and is expected to last through Thursday, March 11, weather permitting. Crews will be working around the clock.

One lane will be closed and parking will be restricted. The work is expected to cause significant traffic delays and will impact bus routes.

Flaggers will be directing traffic during construction. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes if possible.