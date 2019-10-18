Informing Lackawanna College Students About Domestic Violence

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

A local college is trying to bring awareness to domestic violence. Students are writing messages of help and hope.

“We have here, ‘Speak Up’, ‘Don’t Stay Quiet’, ‘Ask For Help’,” Tierny Ulmer Cresswell said, reading off words that Lackawanna College students wrote.

“We made a banner that says ‘I Stand Up To Domestic Violence’ and we’re having the students write different ways that they can or that they will stand up to domestic violence,” Cresswell said.

Cresswell was hosting the small but impactful event at the college as October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Between classes, students like Jess Hinton stopped in at the Falcon’s Nest to write their message.

“You should always believe in yourself and don’t doubt yourself, you know, that you can’t ever fight back because you always have it in you to fight back and also always speak up and get help,” Hinton said.

Violence can happen anywhere. According to Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, last year 117 people died in the state, 78 women and 39 men.

With that number of deaths, and victims abused per minute, domestic violence can come from relationships, verbal, financial and other kinds of abuse. Hinton says Lackawanna College provides places to go for help.

“We have really, really good resources on this campus. Your word here is safe with anybody,” Hinton said.

“It’s really just good to have this event and get their minds thinking about domestic violence and how prevalent it is,” Cresswell said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, visit www.thehotline.org.