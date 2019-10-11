Information for big football match-up in Luzerne County

West Pittston, Luzerne County (WBRE/WYOU) – West Pittston Police have released information information for everyone going to see the big football match up between Southern Columbia and Wyoming Area Friday Night at Sobeski Stadium.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Parking will be available at the following locations:

Pride Mobility – 182 Susquehanna Ave., Exeter

Wyoming Area Baseball Field – 2nd St. and Susquehanna Ave., Exeter

Parrish of St. Barbara, 28 Memorial St., Exeter

Wyoming Area Secondary Center, 20 Memorial St., Exeter

Driscoll’s Home Center – 720 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston

Memorial Street between Erie Ave. & Penn Ave. (street parking)

Handicap Parking:

Boston Avenue across from stadium entrance; limited availability and

VALID, STATE ISSUED PLACARDS/REGISTRATIONS will only be permitted to park in these spots.

Shuttle service will be available from the following locations:

Wyoming Area Secondary Center by the gymnasium (Memorial Street, Parrish of St. Barbara’s pick up)

Pride Mobility parking lot

Road Closures:

Baltimore Ave. from Wyoming Ave. to Atlantic Ave.

Atlantic Ave. from Wyoming Ave. to 2nd Street

3rd St. from Philadelphia Ave. to Atlantic Ave.

Pacific Ave. from 4th St. to 2nd St.

Boston Ave. from 2nd St. to stadium EASTBOUND will be designated for shuttle busses only.

4th St. from Wyoming Ave. to Chase St.

Chase St. from 4th St. to Wyoming Ave

Boston Ave. from 5th St. to Wyoming Ave. NO WESTBOUND TRAFFIC