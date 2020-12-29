Influx of cardboard at local recycling center eats profits—and the space to store it

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A mountain of cardboard at Bielecki Scrap and Recycling Center shows the COVID pandemic has overwhelmed the cardboard game — but lessened the profits by 40%.





The owner is asking people not to dump after hours. He has had to buy fence, new signs in Spanish and cameras because they are getting cited for people leaving cardboard on the sidewalk.

He says they aren’t overwhelmed, they can handle the job, but even with increased volume he’s not making a profit.

Reporter Julie Dunphy has the full story on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.