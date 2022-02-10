Inflation hits historic high

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new 40-year high. Inflation spiked last month as the price of goods continue to climb.

Experts believe it’s simple economics. Supply and demand. The price for just about everything has increased over the past several months, from meat to spray paint.

“It has to end. Somebody has to take the bull by the horn and just do something. It’s just pathetic. It really is,” Karen Lafalce of Carbondale said.

Lafalce is reacting to the U.S. Bureau of Labor’s inflation numbers for last month. The Consumer Price Index, the average price change of goods, is up 7.5 percent from year to year. A 40-year high.

“Hope you find the good bargain when you’re looking for something. If you can afford it, stock up your freezer,” Lafalce said.

Some top spikes? Energy, which includes home heating, fuel for your vehicle and more. That’s up 27 percent on average. Used cars and trucks up a whopping 40.5 percent.

“You look at the price of gas and you hear people complaining and everything. You’re seeing it on television. But hey, at this point it’s not too bad,” Matthew O’Malley of Scranton said.

O’Malley says the pandemic and government spending increased prices.

“After everything that was going on, you know it was eventually going to go up,” O’Malley said.

A financial expert tells Eyewitness News the hike in inflation is caused mostly by stimulus payments that went into the pockets of Americans through out the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All that cash is being injected into the economy has created inflationary pressure and we’re seeing that showing up now in the statistics,” Penn State Institute for Real Estate Studies Director Brent Ambrose said.

The question remains: Will inflation ever go down? The federal government plans to raise interests rates, relieving the pressure.

“Starting in March. By doing so they hope to cool the economy down to slow down the price increases,” Ambrose said.

Time will tell.