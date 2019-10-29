Toddler Dies from Injuries

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Montour County Coroner has confirmed a toddler has died at Geisinger Medical Center following an assault.

Police say 32 year old Christopher Mele of Scranton intentionally inflicted injuries on an 18-month-old.

Officers responded to his home in West Scranton Monday afternoon for an infant in respiratory distress.

Mele was taken into custody and is charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, and related charges.

The little boy was flown to Geisinger in Danville where he later died.

More on later editions of Eyewitness News.