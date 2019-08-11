Inclusion Festival occurring in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The second annual Inclusion Festival is happening.

It’s the nation’s first and only sensory-friendly music and wellness festival happening at Mountain Sky. Organizers describe the event as a concert experience geared toward people with special needs who may have challenges processing sound and images through their senses.

“At a standard concert the music is played very loud and it’s really loud for everybody. But here, we’re bringing the volume down significantly so that you know whether it’s somebody with autism, or just the general public, can enjoy the music without it being overbearing for them,” festival co-founder Lisa Barron said.

The three-day festival also features more than 50 workshops about yoga, mindfulness, art, circus play, and music. The goal is for festivalgoers, with and without special needs, to take home strategies to benefit their own lives. Inclusion Festival wraps up Sunday at 4 p.m. in Lackawanna County.