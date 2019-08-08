SCOTT TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A festival unlike any other in the nation is coming to our area. Eyewitness News Reporter, Anja Whitehead, takes us to Mountain Sky for the Inclusion Festival.

“It’s definitely a safe space where everyone can feel included,” said Leah Barron on Thursday.

A unique experience in a welcoming atmosphere — for all ages and abilities. The Inclusion Festival at Mountain Sky is happening this weekend.

Amy Pinder, is the Co-Founder of the Inclusion Festival At Mountain Sky, she told us, “It’s the nation’s first sensory-friendly music and wellness festival. So it’s designed to include and accommodate people with special needs”

The festival will have more than 50 workshops — from balance zone to creation zone, connection zone and even an expression zone.

“To be able to experience different methods that might be beneficial for them to become more balanced or to feel better body awareness or emotional regulation,” noted Leah Barron, who is the Co-Founder Inclusion Festival At Mountain Sky

There will even be sensory-friendly concerts offered Friday through Sunday.

Where music is played at a lower volume.

“Start Making Sense”, “Haley Jane and The Primates”, “Swift Techniques and others will take the stage. One musician has Asperger’s himself — and loves connecting with others through his music.

“I grew up around music, I grew up around a lot of good people and there are a lot of tools that I have learned that I believe I can pass on to others,” added John Andreas)) Amungus, Elimination Station

Organizers hope those who come to the festival will learn something new to take home with them. “There is a lot of research that says there are positive impacts of people with and without special needs learning and sharing space together,” added Pinder.