Crash involving honey bees closes I-81 South in Luzerne County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An incident on Interstate 81 near mile marker 149 has shut down both southbound lanes.







According to crews on the scene, roughly one-million honey bees were being hauled in boxes on a flat bed truck as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The bees are currently on both lanes of I-81 South.

The road is closed from Exit 151 B (I-80 W) to Exit 145 (W. Hazleton).

According to the Luzerne County 911 Communications Center, police are directing traffic to Route 93.





This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.