Inaugural Winter Wind Down Fest held in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It may have been chilly outside Saturday but things heated up at the inaugural Winter Wind Down Fest in Williamsport.

The two-day music festival at City Alliance Church included more than 30 musicians from 10 different states. Besides jamming to music, the crowd could take part in poetry and story sharing. Organizers say what’s important is getting people together.

“Just for people that kind of have cabin fever with the cold weather just to come to a place to have community. It’s really more about community than the music,” organizer Josh Mozug said.

Organizers say they would like Winter Wind Down Fest to become an annual tradition in Williamsport.