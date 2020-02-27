Inaugural Trailfest coming to Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local organization in Clinton County is celebrating 20 years of trail cleanups.

Cleanspace is a non-profit organization and an affiliate of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. Members take part in community cleanups in Clinton and Lycoming County. They will hold their first-ever Trailfest.

There will be a 5K run and include a baking competition. Organizers stress the importance of their work.

“This area is one of the premier areas in northcentral Pennsylvania. A very quiet, quiet, quietly known asset. This trail section is going to be linking not only the east, but my personal vision? I like to see it go all the way to Milesburg,” Elisabeth Lynch McCoy, project director, said.

Pre-registration is March 25th. Trailfest will be held March 28th at the Castanea Fire Company.