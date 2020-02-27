Inaugural Trailfest coming to Clinton County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local organization in Clinton County is celebrating 20 years of trail cleanups.

Cleanspace is a non-profit organization and an affiliate of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. Members take part in community cleanups in Clinton and Lycoming County. They will hold their first-ever Trailfest.

There will be a 5K run and include a baking competition. Organizers stress the importance of their work.

“This area is one of the premier areas in northcentral Pennsylvania. A very quiet, quiet, quietly known asset. This trail section is going to be linking not only the east, but my personal vision? I like to see it go all the way to Milesburg,” Elisabeth Lynch McCoy, project director, said.

Pre-registration is March 25th. Trailfest will be held March 28th at the Castanea Fire Company.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos