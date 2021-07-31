Inaugural Taco & Margarita Festival held in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular food and drink brought out a crowd Saturday for an inaugural event in Lackawanna County.

The Scranton Taco & Margarita Festival kicked off at the Circle Drive-In along the Scranton Carbondale Highway. Taco vendors throughout the Electric City provided a taste of the town. Beverage stations were also set-up around the venue with a variety of tasty drinks, including margaritas.

“Oh my God so much fun. I’m actually hanging out with a few friends and we are having such a nice time. This is such a nice thing to do on a Saturday. You guys should come out if you still have time, it is so much fun. Food is great, drinks is great. You guys should get here. I think it ends at five, but it’s so much fun,” Lanitra Copeland of Wilkes-Barre said.

It wrapped up at 5 p.m. This first-time festival featured more than 10 restaurants, food trucks, and carts.