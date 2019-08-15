Inaugural Sunflower Festival coming to Union County

(WBRE/WYOU) — Some say a field full of sunflowers is like a sky filled with a thousand suns.

Ard’s Farm wants to spread that sunshine with its first Sunflower Festival in Buffalo Township, Union County. The sunflowers are planted in field for all the benefits they offer the environment, attracting natural pollinators to the farm for other crops. This weekend’s festival is a great way for people to come support local farmers and crafters while enjoying the beauty of summer.

“People don’t have to travel far to buy something. They don’t have to look into a computer and look online. We create stuff from the environment around us and they can come right to the local community and do all of their shopping,” Frank Shoop, owner/crafter of Arboreal Artistry and Gifts said.

“We’re super excited. We’ve got the photographers here. I just think it’s going to be an awesome day,” Alan Ard said.

The Sunflower Festival is Saturday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. at Ard’s Farm. There will be about 20 vendors and live music.